Covid, AstraZeneca ritira il suo vaccino in tutto il mondo

epa09735841 A Kyrgyz woman is vaccinated with the Sputnik V vaccine at Family Medicine Center No. 6 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 07 February 2022. Kyrgyzstan health authorities had approved Sinopharm/Beijing, Sputnik V, Pfizer and AstraZeneca. In Kyrgyzstan, 83 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 are detected per day. EPA/IGOR KOVALENKO