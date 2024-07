Counipar, 'la non discriminazione passa anche dal linguaggio'

epa11470273 Students listen to the dean's speech while attending the diploma ceremony after completing a four-year degree at the National University of Science and Technology Politehnica Bucharest, at the Aula-Manga Great Hall in Bucharest, Romania, 10 July 2024. During the ceremony, the heads of promotion from all departments of the university recited the professional oath. In 2024, approximately 10,000 graduates completed their bachelor's and master's degree studies at UPB. The Politehnica University of Bucharest, founded in 1864, is the oldest higher education institution in Bucharest. It is also the largest technical university in the country, with 15 faculties and approximately 25,000 students. EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT