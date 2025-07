Costa a Xi, 'progressi concreti su commercio ed economia'

epa12257528 (L-R) President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas, walk at the Great Hall of the People before the 25th European Union - China Summit in Beijing, China, 24 July 2025. EPA/ANDRES MARTINEZ CASARES / EPA / POOL