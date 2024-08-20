Corte tedesca conferma condanna ex segretaria nazista

epa10286077 A view of the former Nazi-German Concentration Camp KL Stutthof during the Judges from the Itzehoe District Court and historical experts visit in Sztutowo village, northern Poland, 04 November 2022. The on-site visit of judges, the prosecutor, defense attorneys and attorneys for the auxiliary prosecutors is one of the final stages of evidence in the criminal trial pending before the District Court (Landgericht) in Itzehoe against the 96-year-old former secretary of the camp commandant. She is accused of aiding and abetting murder in more than 11387 cases. EPA/JAN DZBAN POLAND OUT