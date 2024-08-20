Corte tedesca conferma condanna ex segretaria nazista
epa10286077 A view of the former Nazi-German Concentration Camp KL Stutthof during the Judges from the Itzehoe District Court and historical experts visit in Sztutowo village, northern Poland, 04 November 2022. The on-site visit of judges, the prosecutor, defense attorneys and attorneys for the auxiliary prosecutors is one of the final stages of evidence in the criminal trial pending before the District Court (Landgericht) in Itzehoe against the 96-year-old former secretary of the camp commandant. She is accused of aiding and abetting murder in more than 11387 cases. EPA/JAN DZBAN POLAND OUT
BERLINO, 20 AGO - La Corte di giustizia federale ha confermato la condanna dell'ex segretaria nazista Irmgard Furchner con l'accusa di complicità nell'eccidio di oltre 10.505 persone nel lager di Stutthof. Si ritiene che il caso sia probabilmente l'ultimo procedimento giudiziario nell'ambito dei crimini commessi dal nazionalsocialismo. La Corte ha così respinto l'impugnazione dei legali della donna, che ormai ha 99 anni, contro il tribunale di Itzehoe che l'aveva giudicata colpevole.
