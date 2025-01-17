Corte Suprema Usa mantiene la legge sul divieto di TikTok
epa11156764 A sign is on display at TikTok in Los Angeles, California, USA, 15 February 2024. The city of New York, along with the school district and health organizations, filed a lawsuit against the parent companies of TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, and YouTube, alleging that their services damage the mental health of young adults and children. The lawsuit was also filed in the Los Angeles County branch of the California Superior Court because of the company's ties to the area. EPA/ALLISON DINNER
NEW YORK, 17 GEN - La Corte Suprema americana conferma la legge che vieta TikTok negli Stati Uniti dal 19 gennaio, respingendo il ricorso della società che aveva chiesto di abolire la norma nel nome della libertà di espressione.
