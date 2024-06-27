Corte suprema Usa consente l'aborto d'emergenza in Idaho

epa11428116 The Supreme Court in Washington, DC, USA, 21 June 2024. In an 8-1 decision, the Supreme Court upheld a federal law that prevents people who are subject to domestic violence restraining orders from having firearms. Chief Justice Roberts wrote that 'an individual found by a court to pose a credible threat to the physical safety of another may be temporarily disarmed consistent with the Second Amendment.' The Court has yet to issue opinions on high-profile cases, including possible immunity for former US President Donald J. Trump from being prosecuted for allegedly attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election. EPA/SHAWN THEW