Corte suprema Iran annulla condanna a morte rapper Salehi
epa10463068 A woman holds a portrait of Iranian hip hop artist Toomaj Salehi, one of the main voices of the Iranian revolution, during a demonstration on the 44th anniversary of the Iranian revolution against Shahh Reza Pahlavi, in Paris, France, 12 February 2023. The protesters rejected the Shah's dictatorshipin the then Imperial State of Iran from 16 September 1941 until he was overthrown in the Iranian Revolution on 11 February 1979, and the following mullahs' theocracy and called for a democratic and secular government in Iran. EPA/TERESA SUAREZ
AA
TEHERÁN, 22 GIU - La Corte suprema dell'Iran ha annullato la condanna a morte del rapper iraniano Toomaj Salehi. Lo ha annunciato il suo avvocato. Salehi è un sostenitore delle proteste democratiche ed è stato giudicato colpevole di "corruzione" per i testi delle sue canzoni.
