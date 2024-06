Corte Israele, governo deve arruolare i giovani ortodossi

epa11364320 Ultra-Orthodox Jews protest against their conscription to military service, as they block a road in Jerusalem, 23 May 2024. The Israeli government has established a committee that examines how and where to recruit ultra-Orthodox Jews in preparation for a crucial hearing in the Supreme Court that will be held on 02 June 2024. The Supreme Court had extended a deadline to the goverment to present a conscription plan for ultra-Orthodox Jews, who are exempt from military service. EPA/ABIR SULTAN