Corsa contro il tempo a Singapore per pulire spiagge da petrolio

epa11416930 Workers clean up an oil slick at Tanjong Beach in Sentosa, Singapore, 17 June 2024. According to a joint statement by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), National Environment Agency (NEA), National Parks Board (NParks), and Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) on 16 June 2024, the Netherlands-flagged dredging boat Vox Maxima hit the bunker vessel Marine Honour at Singapore's Pasir Panjang Terminal due to a sudden loss of engine and steering control on 14 June. The impact led to a rupture in one of the oil tanks of Marine Honour, causing low-sulfur fuel oil to be released into the sea. Several beaches in Singapore are closed to facilitate clean-up operations. EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG