Corea Sud, 'stop all'arresto di Yoon, troppo rischioso'

epa11803234 Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) hold placards reading 'Arrest Yoon Suk Yeol immediately' during a rally against impeached president Yoon near the presidential residence in Seoul, South Korea, 03 January 2025. A Seoul court on 31 December 2024 issued an arrest and search warrant to detain impeached president Yoon over his short-lived imposition of martial law. The Corruption Investigation Office (CIO) on 03 January suspended the execution of the arrest warrant and announced that its investigators were leaving the presidential residence after a standoff with the Presidential Security Service (PSS). EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN