Corea Sud, sindacati: sciopero generale fino a dimissioni Yoon

epa11754810 Floor leader of the main opposition Democratic Party Park Chan-dae (C) announces his stance at the National Assembly in Seoul shortly after an emergency plenary session of National Assembly passed a resolution urging the president to withdraw martial law in Seoul, South Korea, early 04 December 2024. President Yoon Suk Yeol had declared martial law on 03 December night, citing the need to root out pro-North Korean forces and uphold the constitutional order. EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT