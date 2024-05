Corea Nord, summit sulla denuclearizzazione è grave violazione

epa07313565 A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) show Kim Jong Un (R), Chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea, chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK and supreme commander of the Korean People's Army, as he met with the delegation to the second DPRK-US high-level talks that had visited Washington D.C. of the United States, in Pyongyang, North Korea, 23 January 2019. Kim Jong Un met the members of the delegation led by Vice-Chairman Kim Yong Chol and listened to the results of the visit. EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY