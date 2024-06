Corea del Sud spara colpi d'avvertimento verso soldati del Nord

epa11419242 A handout photo made available by South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) on June 18, 2024, shows North Korean soldiers working to reinforce a road inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) bisecting the two Koreas. The activities were observed to continue despite several mine explosions in the course of such work in the buffer zone, causing many casualties, according to the JCS. EPA/South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) SOUTH KOREA OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES