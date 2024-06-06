Corea del Sud, primo sciopero alla Samsung Electronics
epa11376816 Unionized members of Samsung Electronics Co. hold a news conference in front of the tech giant's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, 29 May 2024, declaring the start of a strike against the company's allegedly uncompromising attitude in negotiations on working conditions. The strike is the first of its kind since the company's founding in 1969. EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT
AA
SEUL, 07 GIU - Primo sciopero in assoluto per i lavoratori del colosso tecnologico Samsung Electronics in Corea del Sud. L'astensione dal lavoro è prevista il 7 giugno. "Il primo sciopero alla Samsung Electronics avrà luogo attraverso l'utilizzo delle ferie retribuite, e risulta chiaro che molti dipendenti vi parteciperanno", ha detto Son Woo-mok, capo dell'Unione nazionale Samsung Electronics.
