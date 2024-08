Corea del Sud, incendio in un hotel: sette morti e 12 feriti

epa11560892 South Korean police offcials stand guard front of the site of a fire at a hotel in Bucheon, around 25 km west of Seoul, South Korea, 23 August 2024. According to a statement from the South Korean Ministry of Interior, seven people were killed in the fire, and 12 others were injured. Authorities stated that the fire began in a room on the eighth floor of the nine-story hotel at 7:39 p.m on 22 August. EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN