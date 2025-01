Corea del Sud, il presidente deposto Yoon è stato arrestato

epa11825272 A car carrying impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol arrives at the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials inside the government complex in Gwacheon, south of Seoul, South Korea, 15 January 2025, after investigators from police and the anti-corruption agency executed a warrant to detain Yoon in connection to his short-lived imposition of martial law. EPA/YONHAP / POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT