Corea del Sud, almeno 47 i morti nello schianto aereo

epa11796496 A handout photo made available by the Jeonbuk Fire Service shows ambulances arriving at the accident site where a passenger plane with 181 people on board crashed at Muan International Airport in Muan, 288 kilometers southwest of Seoul, South Korea, 29 December 2024. According to Yonhap New Agency, at least 28 people died after the Jeju Air passenger plane crashed during landing. The flight was inbound from Bangkok, Thailand. EPA/Jeonbuk Fire Service / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES