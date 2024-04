Corea del Nord, testato con successo missile ipersonico

epa07767334 A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows the test fire of a new weapon, as overseen by Kim Jong Un, chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea, chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and supreme commander of the armed forces of the DPRK; at an undisclosed location in North Korea, 10 August 2019 (issued 11 August 2019). EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY