Copernicus, maggio 2024 il più caldo mai registrato
epa11308003 Chinese tourists protect themselves from the heat as they arrive to visit the Temple of the Emerald Buddha and the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, 29 April 2024. The Thai Meteorological Department warned about the extremely hot weather as temperatures might soar up to over 40 degrees Celsius and may rise until early of May and advised the public to avoid prolonged outdoor activities from a highly dangerous heat level index that directly hazardously affects health conditions. According to the Public Health Ministry, 30 people died of heatstroke in Thailand between January and April 2024. The United Nations revealed in its recent report that Asia was identified as the global disaster center and anticipated to be significantly affected by climate related disruptions such as extreme temperatures, severe heatwave, floods, storms and melting glaciers. EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
ROMA, 06 GIU - Il maggio del 2024 è stato il maggio più caldo mai registrato al mondo da quando ci sono rilevazioni scientifiche, da metà dell'Ottocento. Lo ha reso noto Copernicus, il servizio meteo della Ue. Si tratta del 12esimo mese di seguito che risulta il più caldo mai registrato al mondo. La temperatura media globale degli ultimi 12 mesi, dal giugno 2023 al maggio 2024, è stata la più alta mai registrata, 1,63°C sopra la media pre-industriale 1850-1900, superando il limite di 1,5°C fissato dall'Accordo di Parigi e della Cop26 di Glasgow.
