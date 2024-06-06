Copernicus, maggio 2024 il più caldo mai registrato

epa11308003 Chinese tourists protect themselves from the heat as they arrive to visit the Temple of the Emerald Buddha and the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, 29 April 2024. The Thai Meteorological Department warned about the extremely hot weather as temperatures might soar up to over 40 degrees Celsius and may rise until early of May and advised the public to avoid prolonged outdoor activities from a highly dangerous heat level index that directly hazardously affects health conditions. According to the Public Health Ministry, 30 people died of heatstroke in Thailand between January and April 2024. The United Nations revealed in its recent report that Asia was identified as the global disaster center and anticipated to be significantly affected by climate related disruptions such as extreme temperatures, severe heatwave, floods, storms and melting glaciers. EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT