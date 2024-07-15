Convention Gop nomina Vance candidato vicepresidente
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 15: Trump's pick for Vice President, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) arrives on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. Scott Olson/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
WASHINGTON, 15 LUG - Il senatore dell'Ohio D.J Vance è stato nominato candidato vicepresidente per acclamazione alla convention repubblicana di Milwaukee. Vance, arrivato al Fiser Forum insieme alla moglie, ha ricevuto applausi ed ovazioni.
