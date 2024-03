Continua la traversata del Messico per oltre duemila migranti

epa11247461 Migrants who make up the 'Viacrusis migrant' walk in a caravan in the municipality of Villa Comatitlan in the state of Chiapas, Mexico, 27 March 2024. Migrants from Venezuela, Ecuador and Colombia, who are part of the 'Viacrucis migrant' that transits from southern Mexico to the country's capital, rejected this 27 March the offer by the Mexican government to return to their countries and receive 110 dollars a month, offered as part of a strategy to stop migration. EPA/Juan Manuel Blanco