Console d'Italia a Los Angeles, 'nessun italiano ferito'

epaselect epa11813904 The sun shines through smoke above ruins of homes from the Palisades wildfire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 08 January 2025. According to data from California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE), multiple wildfires are burning across thousands of acres and forced tens of thousands of evacuations in the Los Angeles area. EPA/ALLISON DINNER