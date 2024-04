Conservatori in vantaggio nella Macedonia del Nord

epa11286332 People walk in front of the bilboards of Dimitar Kovacevski (L) leader of the ruling SDSM and Hristijan Mickovski (R), leader of the biggest opposition party VMRO DPMNE on the first day of the campaign for the parliamentary elections in Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia, 18 April 2024. North Macedonia will hold the first round of presidential elections on 24 April and second round of Presidential and Parliamentary election on 08 May. EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI