Congo: evasione di massa da carcere a Goma, ci sono morti

epa11850527 A victim of fighting between the M23 rebels and the Armed forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) is attended to in Cbeca Ndosho hospital in Goma, North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of Congo, 24 January 2025. A Congolese military governor was killed by rebels from the Rwanda-backed M23, as confirmed by an army spokesperson. EPA/NADAA KAHASHY