Congo, condanna Usa a violazioni tregua da parte dei ribelli

epa11721483 Internally displaced people (IDPs) gather to meet with the Director of OCHA's Operations and Advocacy Division at a makeshift camp in Minova, South Kivu, Democratic Republic of Congo, 14 November 2024. Director of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)'s Operations and Advocacy Division, Edem Wosornu visited a camp for displaced people on 14 November, where difficult access and logistical challenges are disrupting efforts to deliver humanitarian assistance to more than 300,000 people who have been displaced for more than six months due to ongoing clashes between the 23 March Movement (M23) rebel group and the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC). DR Congo has traded accusations with neighboring Rwanda over alleged support for proxies in the ongoing conflict, the UN said. EPA/MOISE KASEREKA