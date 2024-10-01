Confermato il Consiglio di Sicurezza Onu dopo attacco dell'Iran
epa11625108 United Nations Secretary General AntÃ³nio Guterres and the Representative of Slovenia as President of the Security Council lead an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting called to address the rising tensions between Israel and Lebanon during the General Debate of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, New York, USA, 25 September 2024. EPA/STEPHANI SPINDEL
AA
NEW YORK, 01 OTT - La presidenza svizzera del Consiglio di Sicurezza Onu ha confermato che i Quindici terranno una riunione urgente domattina alle 10, le 16 italiane, sul Medio Oriente, dopo l'attacco dell'Iran a Israele.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Argomenti