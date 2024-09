Confartigianato, mancano oltre 828mila lavoratori green

epa11527559 Workers install parts of an open-space photovoltaic system (solar park) at the construction site close to Petershagen in the east of Berlin, Germany, 05 August 2024. According to the German Federal Statistical Office, in April 2023, around 2.7 million PV systems were supplying renewable electricity from rooftops and properties in Germany. By April 2024, approximately 3.4 million photovoltaic systems had been installed, representing an increase of approximately 30 percent compared to the previous year. EPA/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE