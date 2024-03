Condannato a 25 anni di carcere, suicida un militare di Pinochet

epa10178648 An image of the Chilean singer-songwriter VÃctor Jara located in one of the memorials in honor of the victims during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990) during the commemoration of the 49th anniversary of the coup d'etat, in the General Cemetery, in Santiago, Chile, 11 September 2022. Mass rallies, cultural events and tours of places of memory are some of the activities with which Chile prepares a new commemoration of the 1973 military coup, a milestone that arrives in a complex political scenario marked by the rejection of the new Constitution that it sought to overcome the magna carta inherited from the dictatorship. EPA/Alberto Valdes