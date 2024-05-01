Cominciato il faccia a faccia tra Netanyahu e Blinken
AA
TEL AVIV, 01 MAG - Cominciato a Gerusalemme il faccia a facciatra Benyamin Netanyahu e il segretario di stato Usa Antony Blinken. Lo ha fatto sapere l'ufficio del premier. Subito dopo si terrà un incontro allargato al quale parteciperanno esponenti politici e militari di Israele e lo stesso per gli Usa.
