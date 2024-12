Colpito l'ospedale Al Wafaa a Gaza, almeno 7 morti

epa04317936 A staff member of the Al Wafa hospital in the Shuja'iyya neighbourhood in east Gaza City looks at the remains of an Israeli Defense Forces warning missile, 16 July 2014. The hospital which is located only a few kilometres away from the border to Israel received according to senior staff members several warning missiles and phone calls from Israeli Defense Forces in the past days urging them to evacuate the hospital immediately before it would be destroyed. Foreign activists have gathered in the only rehabilitation hospital in the Gaza Strip to act as human shield for the remaining 14 patients in Al Wafa. EPA/OLIVER WEIKEN