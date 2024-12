Colombia, scomparse quasi 125mila persone negli ultimi 8 anni

epa11199222 A priest walks in front of photographs of missing persons at the La Colina Pantheon cemetery in Rionegro, Colombia, on 04 March 2024. Intervention begins at the Rionegro cemetery, on the outskirts of Medellin, where the Unit for the Search for Disappeared Persons (UBPD) expects to recover thirty of the 152 unidentified bodies during the first phase. EPA/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.