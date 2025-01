Colombia, l'Ue condanna le violenze dell'Eln nel Catatumbo

epa11837322 People, displaced by violence, arrive in a caravan to the city of Cucuta, Colombia, 19 January 2025. Hundreds of people have arrived in the city of Cucuta on the border with Venezuela in recent days, fleeing violence that erupted in Catatumbo region between the guerrillas of the Ejercito de Liberacion Nacional (ELN) and a FARC dissident. EPA/MARIO CAICEDO