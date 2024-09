Colombia, indagine sull'acquisto di un software di spionaggio

epa11492023 The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, speaks at the La SantamarÃa Bullring in Bogota, Colombia, 22 July 2024. The Colombian Government sanctioned the 'No more olé' law, which prohibits bullfighting in the country from 2027 and was approved by Congress last May, an initiative that, according to bullfighting defenders, will affect the economy and the employment of the people who make a living from the activity. EPA/Carlos Ortega