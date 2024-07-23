Colloqui tra von der Leyen e candidati commissari a agosto
BRUXELLES, 23 LUG - Le interviste della presidente della Commissione europea, Ursula von der Leyen, ai candidati espressi dai governi nazionali per il ruolo di commissario Ue dovrebbero iniziare "a metà agosto". Lo ha confermato un portavoce dell'esecutivo comunitario. La lettera di von der Leyen ai governi per ricevere le loro proposte sulle candidature sarà spedita "presto", ha indicato il portavoce senza tuttavia precisare una data.
