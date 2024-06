Collisione tra navi filippina e cinese in acque contese

epa11314429 A handout photo made available by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) shows Filipino coastguard personnel on a patrol vessel viewing a Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) ship firing a water cannon at the vicinity of Scarborough Shoal in the disputed South China Sea, 30 April 2024 (issued 02 May 2024). The Philippine's foreign department on 02 May summoned the Chinese diplomatic mission's deputy chief Zhou Zhiyong following the latest confrontation and collision of vessels in the disputed South China. Manila claimed that two of its vessels were damaged 'due to water cannoning and ramming by Chinese ships' while conducting routine and regular humanitarian mission in the vicinity of Scarborough Shoal. EPA/PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES