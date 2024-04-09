Collaboratrice Navalny condannata a 9 anni e mezzo

epa11226186 A portrait of Alexei Navalny is seen as Russians living in Switzerland gather in front of the Russian embassy in Bern to take their vote during the Russian presidential elections and simultaneously protest against President Putin in Bern, Switzerland, 17 March 2024. The Russian presidential election vote takes place between 15 and 17 March. Four candidates registered by the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation are vying for the post of head of state: Leonid Slutsky, Nikolai Kharitonov, Vladislav Davankov and Vladimir Putin. The team of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny had called Russians to show their opposition to the elections and President Putin, by crowding voting centers on 17 March at midday. The protest was named 'Noon Against Putin'. EPA/JULIEN GRINDAT