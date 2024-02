Coldiretti Vercelli-Biella, prime carenze d'acqua per semine

epa10839325 A farm worker plants rice seedlings at a paddy field in Sekinchan, Malaysia, 04 September 2023. The 'Padiberas Nasional Berhad' (Bernas) company, a partner in Malaysia's national paddy and rice industry, announced an adjustment in the sale price of imported white rice from 2,350 Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) (about 468 Euro) per metric ton to MYR 3,200 (about 637 Euro) per metric ton effective from 01 September after India' s government announced on 20 July 2023 that it would stop exporting non-basmati white rice. India is a major paddy producer handling about 40 percent of the world's rice exports. EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL