Cnn, presto in Cina ci saranno più animali domestici che bimbi

epa10631006 A woman with a dog stands in front of the cat mural during the Bund Art Festival, in Shanghai, China, 16 May 2023. Shanghai became a magnet for selfie tourists as a Shanghai-born cartoonist covered Fangbang Middle Road with cat murals. Gao Youjun, also known as Tango, has covered one of the oldest streets with more than 30 images of pet cats owned by local families. Additionally, Tango painted about 30 cartoons on the walls as part of the Bund Art Festival, which features international and Chinese artwork. EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI