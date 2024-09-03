Cnn, Netanyahu ha fatto naufragare la ripresa dei negoziati
epaselect epa11580670 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands before a map of the Gaza Strip, telling viewers how Hamas has imported arms into the territory since Israel's withdrawal in 2005, during a news conference in Jerusalem, 02 September 2024. The Israeli Prime Minister said, among other things, that Israel 'must have control' over Philadelphi Corridor, a narrow strip of land along the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt. The words in Hebrew on screen read, 'Gaza after the disengagement, oxygen pipe of Hamas'. EPA/OHAD ZWIGENBERG / POOL
AA
ROMA, 03 SET - IL primo ministro israeliano Benjamin Netanyahu ha fatto naufragare il tentativo dei mediatori di riprendere i negoziati per il cessate il fuoco e la presa degli ostaggi: lo ha detto alla Cnn una fonte a conoscenza dei colloqui. Secondo la Cnn, dopo l' assassinio di sei ostaggi israeliani da parte di Hamas a Gaza, i mediatori hanno lavorato per promuovere un accordo per Gaza ma Netanyahu, che ha sostenuto che Israele non lascerà mai il corridoio di Filadelfia , "ha affossato tutto con un solo discorso", ha affermato la fonte.
