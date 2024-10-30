Cnn, Iran risponderà a attacchi Israele prima del voto Usa

epa11688826 Iranians drive past a huge anti-Israeli billboard reading 'another storm on the way' at the Palestine Square in Tehran, Iran, 28 October 2024. Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on 27 October that Israel's strike on Iran should neither be exaggerated nor underestimated. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari confirmed on 26 October that the Israeli Army, Tsahal, conducted precise strikes on military targets in Iran. According to the Iran Air Defense Force, the Israeli attack was successfully countered by the country's integrated air defense system. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH