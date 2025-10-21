Giornale di Brescia
Abbonati
Italia e Estero

Cnn, al momento congelato incontro Rubio-Lavrov

epa12403741 A handout photo made available by the press service of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs shows US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (2-L) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (2-R) during a bilateral meeting at the UN headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 24 September 2025 (issued 25 September 2025), on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). EPA/RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
epa12403741 A handout photo made available by the press service of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs shows US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (2-L) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (2-R) during a bilateral meeting at the UN headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 24 September 2025 (issued 25 September 2025), on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). EPA/RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA

ROMA, 21 OTT - L'atteso incontro tra il segretario di Stato Usa Marco Rubio e il suo omologo russo Sergey Lavrov è stato momentaneamente sospeso, lo ha detto alla Cnn un funzionario della Casa Bianca. Non è stato immediatamente chiarito il motivo per cui l'incontro non si sarebbe più svolto questa settimana, sebbene una delle fonti abbia affermato che Rubio e Lavrov nutrono aspettative divergenti sulla possibile fine dell'invasione russa dell'Ucraina.

Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia

Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato

Argomenti
ROMA

Suggeriti per te

Caricamento...
Caricamento...
Caricamento...

Disattiva il tuo AdBlocker

La pubblicità è fondamentale per sostenere il nostro lavoro e permetterci di offrirti un giornalismo di qualità. Ti invitiamo a disattivare il blocco pubblicitario per continuare a navigare su Giornale di Brescia e supportare il nostro impegno. Grazie per la comprensione.

Ecco come disattivare gli AdBlocker più diffusi
AdBlock
Ghostery
UBlock
  1. Clicca l’icona dell’AdBlocker nella toolbar del browser
  2. Nel popup che si apre trovi le informazioni per disattivare il servizio
  3. Ricarica la pagina se necessario