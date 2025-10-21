Cnn, al momento congelato incontro Rubio-Lavrov
epa12403741 A handout photo made available by the press service of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs shows US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (2-L) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (2-R) during a bilateral meeting at the UN headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 24 September 2025 (issued 25 September 2025), on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). EPA/RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
ROMA, 21 OTT - L'atteso incontro tra il segretario di Stato Usa Marco Rubio e il suo omologo russo Sergey Lavrov è stato momentaneamente sospeso, lo ha detto alla Cnn un funzionario della Casa Bianca. Non è stato immediatamente chiarito il motivo per cui l'incontro non si sarebbe più svolto questa settimana, sebbene una delle fonti abbia affermato che Rubio e Lavrov nutrono aspettative divergenti sulla possibile fine dell'invasione russa dell'Ucraina.
