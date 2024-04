Clima, l'Europa è il continente che si sta riscaldando di più

epa11233935 Abandoned boats sit on dry land after the water level of the Prespa Lake dropped and the shore retracted hundreds of meters, in the village of Stenje, near Resen, Republic of North Macedonia, 21 March 2024. Lake Prespa, located on the borders of Albania, Greece and North Macedonia, falls in the category of ancient lakes, and it is older than 130 000 years. According to the professor of the Technical Faculty in Bitola, Dejan Trajkovski, the lake's water level reduces by 19 centimeters per year and according to NASA, in the past 60 years, Prespa has lost some 40 percent of its volume of water. If the trend continues, at this rate, helped by global warming and pumping, it most certainly will only accelerate, and in about 60 to 80 years most of the bottom of the lake will remain dry, similar fate as Kazakhstan's Aral Sea. North Macedonia's Directorate for Hydrometeorological Affairs (HMRC) has measured, on the North Macedonian side of the lake, a 9,93m lower value than considered normal for the lake. Divided by only 10 km from another ancient lake, Ohrid, the two lakes share a tight bond. Since Prespa is located on the higher ground, much of the water in the Ohrid lake is drawn from Prespa, showing potential of lowering the water level of Ohrid lake as well. EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI