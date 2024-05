Clima: l'Aie teme 'tensioni' su forniture globali metalli

epa11266002 An Ukrainian miner prepares to go down in one of the shafts of a coal mine in Pavlohrad, Ukraine, 08 april 2024. According to mine operators, among the more than 4.000 workers, there are 600 women and more than a hundred work in technical positions underground after the Ukrainian government changed the law in 2023 when many men left the mines to join the army and positions in the mine became vacant. EPA/Maria Senovilla