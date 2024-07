Clima, Copernicus: è stato il giugno più caldo di sempre

epa10081740 A picture taken by a drone shows mussel shells on the cracked bed of the nearly dried-up Halda fishing lake at Batonyterenye, northern Hungary, 20 July 2022. The country's National Public Health Centre (NNK) and the disaster management authority have issued a third-degree heat alert for three days, to stay in effect until the end of 23 July, as daytime highs are forecast to reach 40 degrees in the coming days. EPA/PETER KOMKA HUNGARY OUT