Cittadino italiano settima vittima dell'attentato a Jaffa
epa10962692 An orthodox member of the Jewish faith walks through the Jaffa Gate in Jerusalem, 07 November 2023. Tourism has been negatively affected due to the Israeli Palestine conflict. More than 10,000 Palestinians and at least 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Palestinian health authority, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/NEIL HALL
AA
TEL AVIV, 06 OTT - La settima vittima dell'attentato a Jaffa del primo ottobre è un cittadino italiano, Victor Green, di 33 anni. Lo ha confermato l'ambasciata italiana a Tel Aviv in seguito ad accertamenti con l'Interpol e la polizia israeliana nel primo pomeriggio di oggi. L'unità di crisi della Farnesina ha informato i familiari più stretti della vittima in Italia.
