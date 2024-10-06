Cittadino italiano settima vittima dell'attentato a Jaffa

epa10962692 An orthodox member of the Jewish faith walks through the Jaffa Gate in Jerusalem, 07 November 2023. Tourism has been negatively affected due to the Israeli Palestine conflict. More than 10,000 Palestinians and at least 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Palestinian health authority, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/NEIL HALL