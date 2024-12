Citrobacter in pediatria Verona,prosciolti ex primario e altri 6

epa09472059 Yemeni doctors care for two-headed conjoined twin female babies inside an incubator a few hours after they were born at the neonatal intensive care unit of a hospital in Sana'a, Yemen, 16 September 2021. A Yemeni woman, 27, gave birth to two twin girls who are physically joined together at the chest, abdomen and pelvis. The two conjoined girls are in one body with two heads, two backbones and share the pelvis and limbs of three hands and three legs. The newborn twins, born to a Yemeni couple who live in Sana’a, are in fairly stable health so far, doctors in charge of the case at a Sana'a hospital said. The two-headed female body is a rare and complicated medical predicament requiring urgent medical treatment abroad as the medical capabilities in war-ridden Yemen are very poor, the doctors added. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB