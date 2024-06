Cipro, 'non siamo coinvolti in nessuna guerra'

BEI01 - 20010710 - BEIRUT, LEBANON : Hezbollah chief Sheikh Hasan Nasrallah gestures during a speech at the opening of Hezbollah summer activities Tusday10 July 2001 in Haret Hreik, a suburb of Beirut. Israeli Defence Minister Binyamin Ben Eliezer accused the United Nations of bowing to the Lebanese guerrilla movement in an increasingly bitter feud over a UN videotape filmed after the abduction of three Israeli soldiers by Hezbollah in October. EPA PHOTO AFP/ANWAR AMRO