Cinque morti e 16 feriti in raid aereo israeliano in Libano
epa11621096 Israel's Iron Dome air defense system intercepts projectiles fired from southern Lebanon over northern Israel, 23 September 2024. The Israeli military announced on 23 September that it launched 'extensive' airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. Lebanese residents of villages in the Beqaa Valley 'who are inside or near houses where rockets and weapons are stored' have been warned to 'move away immediately! For your safety and protection', the statement added. According to Lebanon's Ministry of Health, at least 274 people have been killed and more than 1,000 others injured following continued Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanese towns and villages since 23 September morning. EPA/ATEF SAFADI
AA
ROMA, 15 OTT - Cinque persone, tra cui tre bambini, sono state uccise e altre 16 sono rimaste ferite in un attacco aereo israeliano nella città di Riyaq, nel governatorato della Bekaa. Lo rende noto il ministero della Salute Pubblica libanese citato dall'emittente tv libanese Lbci nel suo sito web.
