Cina, Usa fermino tutte le interazioni militari con Taiwan

epa11243886 Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen reacts during the Handover Ceremony of the An Chiang (PGG-625) and Wan Chiang (PGG-626) corvettes for the Taiwanese Navy in Suao harbor, in Yilan, Taiwan, 26 March 2024. Taiwan's Navy has taken possession of its fifth and sixth Tuo Chiang-class corvettes, which were built within the country. The An Chiang and Wan Chiang corvettes, crafted by Lungteh Shipbuilding Co., are part of a class of fast, stealth-capable, multi-functional corvettes, specifically designed and manufactured for the Republic of China (Taiwan) Navy. EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO