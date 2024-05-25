Cina, terminata con successo l'operazione intorno a Taiwan
epa11365464 A handout photo taken 23/24 May 2024 and made available by the Taiwan Ministry of National Defense on 24 May 2024, shows Taiwanâ€™s F-16 fighter jets being dispatched at an undisclosed location around the airspace of Taiwan. According to Chinese state media Xinhua, 'the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) started a two-day joint military drills surrounding the island of Taiwan on 23 May'. Taiwan's Defense Ministry stated on 23 May that China was engaging in 'irrational provocation' by encircling Taiwan with its ongoing military exercises, just days after President William Lai's inauguration. EPA/TAIWAN DEFENSE MINISTRY / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
PECHINO, 25 MAG - La Cina ha annunciato la fine dell'"operazione punitiva" iniziata giovedì intorno all'isola di Taiwan per dimostrare la sua opposizione a quelle che considera le dichiarazioni separatiste del nuovo presidente taiwanese Lai Ching-te. Lo riportano i media statali. L'esercito cinese "ha completato con successo" l'esercitazione 'Spada congiunta 2024-A' contro Taiwan, ha annunciato ieri sera la tv statale CCTV-7.
